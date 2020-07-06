B.C.’s top doctor takes your questions in Global News Facebook Live Q&A

Send this page to someone via email

Despite more and more businesses reopening under the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C., many questions remain about how to continue to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some ICBC road tests are resuming, movie theatres are restarting screenings, and non-essential visits are finally being allowed at long-term care homes.

But uncertainty remains for many including kids preparing for school in September, small businesses adopting to new regulations, those hoping to visit the United States, and more.

21:15 Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12 Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12

To help answer these questions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will join Global News reporter Richard Zussman for a question-and-answer session on Facebook Live on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

You can watch it live here on our website and on the Global BC Facebook page, where you’ll be able to submit questions live.

On Monday, Henry announced six new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., all of them linked to long-term care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It brings the total number of deaths in the province to 183.