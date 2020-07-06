Ajax man charged with impaired and stunt driving in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

An Ajax, Ont., man faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:25 a.m., an officer on patrol clocked a vehicle travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone along Elm Tree Road.

Further investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say. A small quantity of cannabis was also located in the vehicle, they add.

Christopher Brown, 56, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, speeding and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days.

He was released for a future court date in Lindsay, police said.