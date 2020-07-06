Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ajax man charged with impaired and stunt driving in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 3:43 pm
An Ajax man faces stunt driving charges in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
An Ajax man faces stunt driving charges in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Global News Peterborough file

An Ajax, Ont., man faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:25 a.m., an officer on patrol clocked a vehicle travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone along Elm Tree Road.

Read more: 10 charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401 in Northumberland County

Further investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say. A small quantity of cannabis was also located in the vehicle, they add.

Trending Stories

Christopher Brown, 56, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, speeding and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released for a future court date in Lindsay, police said.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisCity of Kawartha LakesSpeedingStunt drivingCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceElm Tree Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers