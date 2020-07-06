Menu

Health

9 new coronavirus cases, 21 more recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Saskatchewan health authorities say there are nine new coronavirus cases in the province, with 59 active cases and 732 total recoveries.
Saskatchewan health authorities say there are nine new coronavirus cases in the province, with 59 active cases and 732 total recoveries. Getty Images

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

Health officials said there were nine new cases confirmed, with the overall total for the province rising to 805 since the first case was reported March 11.

Broken down, three of the cases were in the far north region, one is in the north region, one is in the central region, two are in the Saskatoon area and two are in the south region, according to a press release.

Four people are currently in hospital — three are receiving inpatient care in the north region and Saskatoon has one patient in intensive care.

Twenty-one more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 732.

There are currently 59 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, 69,890 tests have been carried out in the province.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

