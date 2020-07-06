9 new coronavirus cases, 21 more recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

Health officials said there were nine new cases confirmed, with the overall total for the province rising to 805 since the first case was reported March 11.

Broken down, three of the cases were in the far north region, one is in the north region, one is in the central region, two are in the Saskatoon area and two are in the south region, according to a press release.

Four people are currently in hospital — three are receiving inpatient care in the north region and Saskatoon has one patient in intensive care.

Twenty-one more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 732.

There are currently 59 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, 69,890 tests have been carried out in the province.

More to come…

