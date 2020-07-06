Dangerous driving offences ‘have to stop’: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP officers have had their hands full so far in 2020, as dangerous driving offences are up significantly this year — and police say it may have to do with people taking advantage of quieter roads during the pandemic

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB Mounties have handed out 41 tickets for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle so far in 2020 — compared to 30 for all of 2019.

“At the peak of the pandemic, there was a lot less traffic on the road, so people took advantage of it, and quite clearly made themselves noticeable to police,” said Manaigre.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after 7 sent to hospital “When you’re looking at dangerous operation, you’ve got to be basically putting yourself and/or others at risk of injury and/or death.“There’s a lot of factors the officers will have to weigh if it’ll merit those charges being escalated.”Manaigre said he doesn’t foresee the 2020 numbers going as high as double last year’s, but the increase will definitely be significant. “When you’re looking at dangerous operation, you’ve got to be basically putting yourself and/or others at risk of injury and/or death.“There’s a lot of factors the officers will have to weigh if it’ll merit those charges being escalated.”Manaigre said he doesn’t foresee the 2020 numbers going as high as double last year’s, but the increase will definitely be significant.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m hoping it’ll average out over the year, but its going to be high.

“It’s too high for us.” Tweet This

Manaigre said a dangerous operation charge is much more serious than just a speeding ticket, and people need to consider the potential consequences, which include having to appear in court to face a criminal offence.

RCMP, he said, can also issue a ‘serious offence’ notice, which compels drivers to appear before Manitoba Public Insurance to explain their behavior — at which point a decision will be made about the future of a person’s driving privileges.

“We’re tied of writing on a weekly basis on fatalities. We had a few already last weekend. Our numbers are going up, and it’s something that has to stop.”

0:27 Impacts dangerous driving can have on a family Impacts dangerous driving can have on a family