Okanagan weather: seasonal temperatures return

Temperatures climbed back to seasonal norms through the first weekend of July, a trend that stuck around into the first full work week of the new month.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine were back Monday morning with the mercury climbing into the mid-to-upper 20s during the day.

Clouds return on Tuesday with a chance of showers early in the day and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Conditions cool slightly back to the low-to-mid 20s during the day before rebounding on Wednesday to the mid-20s as skies clear after a slight chance of an early day shower.

Another round of clouds rolls in Thursday before sunny breaks return on Friday as afternoon highs level out in the mid-20s.

The chance of showers returns this weekend with daytime highs staying in the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

