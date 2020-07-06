Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Manslaughter trial in death of Abdirahman Abdi to resume July 20 for final submissions

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 11:51 am
Daniel Montsion (right) is facing criminal charges in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Abdirahman Abdi (left).
Daniel Montsion (right) is facing criminal charges in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Abdirahman Abdi (left). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Family of Abdirahman Abdi / Youtube: Islam Muslim

Almost four years to the day after the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ontario criminal court is set to hear final arguments surrounding one of Ottawa’s most high-profile cases of police violence.

Solomon Friedman, counsel for the accused, said Monday in a brief hearing at the local Ottawa courthouse that all parties have agreed to reconvene on July 20, 21 and 22 for three days of final oral submissions in the case.

Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali-Canadian man, suffered a heart attack and lost vital signs during a violent confrontation with police outside his Hintonburg apartment on July 24, 2016. Abdi was officially pronounced dead in hospital the following day.

Read more: Ottawa police bought ‘assault gloves’ officer wore during Abdi’s arrest, defence argues

The incident, which was caught on camera, sparked outrage and calls for justice against the Ottawa Police Service officers involved in the arrest.

Const. Daniel Montsion, one of the officers who repeatedly struck Abdi during the arrest, has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

Final written arguments were already submitted earlier this year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has delayed the resumption of the case for oral arguments.

Read more: Const. Daniel Montsion manslaughter trial postponed over last-minute video discovery

The conclusion to Montsion’s trial comes amid renewed conversations surrounding police brutality in Canada.

Numerous recent examples of police violence against Black and Indigenous people across the country have coincided with a surge in support for the Black Lives Matter movement and multiple protests in Ottawa calling on the city to defund the police and institute other reforms to combat systemic racism.

Protesters in Ottawa march against anti-Black racism and police brutality
