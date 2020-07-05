Menu

Crime

Illegal weapons seized following traffic stop, 1 suspect makes a run for it: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 5:43 pm
Regina Police . File / Global News

Regina police say they seized an array of weapons following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle, with three people inside, on the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street.

Prior to officers approaching the vehicle, a person in the vehicle made a run for it, officials say.

During the traffic stop, police say they saw a canister of pepper spray or bear mace inside the vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say a further investigation resulted in the seizure of loaded sawed-off shotgun, an electric cattle prod or a stun gun, several large knives and shotgun ammunition.

Joshua Adams, 34, and Coltin McAllister, 21, have been jointly charged with numerous firearm-related offences.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Firearms seized by Saskatoon police in 2019
