Crime

Halifax police arrest man after attempt to flee from officers

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 3:54 pm
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police say a 53-year-old man is facing multiple charges. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say a 53-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man fled from officers on Sunday.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., police responded to reports of two people acting suspiciously in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue in Dartmouth.

Read more: 2 facing charges after bear spray used at Dartmouth gathering, HRP say

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) saw a man flee to a nearby truck before driving from the area at high speed.

Other officers responding to the area attempted to stop the vehicle, activating their lights and sirens, but were ignored.

The vehicle continued to the end of Trinity Avenue, which is a cul-de-sac.

The driver then turned and accelerated toward one of the police vehicles, with the officer maneuvering their police vehicle in order to not be hit.

The vehicle was located abandoned a few minutes later by police on Jackson Road.

Edmonton police chief on seizure of 426 stolen catalytic converters
Edmonton police chief on seizure of 426 stolen catalytic converters

An HRP K9 unit was called in and they were able to track down the man who was allegedly driving the vehicle.

Trending Stories

He was found hiding the bushes a short distance away from the vehicle, police said.

Investigators have since determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Chezzetcook, N.S.,

Michael Ralph Crowell, 53, of Head of Chezzetcook, N.S., now faces the following charges:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Operating a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public
  • Operating a vehicle while being pursued by a police officer

Police say their investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing and that charges may be laid at a later date.

Read more: Man dead in St. John’s as police investigate ‘suspicious’ early morning incident

Crowell has been remanded into custody. He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthStolen VehicleHalifax crimeassault with a weaponDartmouth CrimeJackson RoadTrinity Avenue
