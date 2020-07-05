Halifax Water crews continue repairs in Lower Sackville, leaving some residents without water

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Water crews continued to carry out water main repairs in Lower Sackville on Sunday, efforts that have shut down water access to some residents in the surrounding area.

Sunday’s efforts began at 7 a.m. and are meant to complete the work that was being carried out on Friday and Saturday near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive.

The temporary water shutdown will last until the repair work is complete, Halifax Water said.

Weekend work continues on repairs to a water main near the intersection of Cobequid Road & Glendale Drive in Lower Sackville. pic.twitter.com/nhpkEiVY4X — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) July 5, 2020

Halifax Water issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Friday when a 24-inch-diameter water line broke twice, resulting in the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual in the water.

The area affected is along Cobequid Road, from Glendale Drive outbound towards Fall River.

That area includes the communities of Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside and Lakeview.

As of Sunday, that boil water advisory remains in effect, with the utility company advising that its customers should boil tap water for one minute prior to use for consumption or cleaning.

Halifax Water said customers may still experience discoloured water after the repairs are completed.