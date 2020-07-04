Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Water issues boil water advisory after water main break

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 10:37 am
The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired.
The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired. File/Getty Images

A boil order has been issued in several Halifax Regional Municipality communities following a water main break.

Halifax Water says the advisory is precautionary and based on the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual resulting from the water main break at Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive.

READ MORE: Major water service interruption for some Vernon, B.C., residents due to water main break

Regions impacted by the advisory include the communities of Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and Lower Sackville.

Trending Stories

Halifax Water is asking residents to boil all water for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity requiring human consumption.

Halifax Water offering to pay to replace lead lines
Halifax Water offering to pay to replace lead lines

The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityLower SackvilleHalifax WaterFall RiverLakeviewwaverleyCapilanowindsor junctionCobequid Roadmiller lakeframeSilverside
Flyers
More weekly flyers