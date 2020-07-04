Halifax Water issues boil water advisory after water main break

Send this page to someone via email

A boil order has been issued in several Halifax Regional Municipality communities following a water main break.

Halifax Water says the advisory is precautionary and based on the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual resulting from the water main break at Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive.

Regions impacted by the advisory include the communities of Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and Lower Sackville.

Halifax Water is asking residents to boil all water for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity requiring human consumption.

The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired.

