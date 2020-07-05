Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in North York: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of the stabbing in North York late Saturday.
Police at the scene of the stabbing in North York late Saturday. Global News

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital Saturday after he was stabbed in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood at 9:40 p.m.

Man killed in daylight shooting at east-end Toronto apartment complex

Officials said a man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics said his injuries were possibly life-threatening and he was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

There was a heavy police presence in the area following the incident as officers investigated. There is no word on any suspect information.

