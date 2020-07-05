Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital Saturday after he was stabbed in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood at 9:40 p.m.

Officials said a man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics said his injuries were possibly life-threatening and he was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

There was a heavy police presence in the area following the incident as officers investigated. There is no word on any suspect information.

