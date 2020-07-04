Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down near the town of Glenbain, Sask. at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

The assessment is preliminary and will be updated in the coming days says Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has also issued a tornado warning for parts of southern Saskatchewan.

The warning is in effect for the rural municipalities of Lake of the Rivers, including Assiniboia; Stonehenge, including Limerick and Congress; and Willow Bunch, including St. Victor.

The alert was issued at 6:11 CST on Saturday.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning for the rural municipalities of Wood River including Laflech, Woodrow and Melaval.

A video, taken by Twitter user Gerry Bourgeouis, appears to show a tornado touching the ground near Woodrow, Sask at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

Environment Canada has not confirmed a tornado has touched down.

Thunderstorm watches and warnings are in place for much of the rest of the province.

“Thunderstorms are developing in southern Saskatchewan as a disturbance moves across the region. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe,” Environment Canada said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

– With files from Mickey Djuric