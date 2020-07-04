Menu

Canada

Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Tornado touches down in southern Saskatchewan
WATCH: Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask on Saturday, July 4 at around 4:30 p.m.

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down in southern Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The weather agency confirmed the tornado occurred at around 4:30 p.m. CST near Glenbain, Sask.

The assessment is preliminary and will be updated in the coming days the agency says.

Read more: Tornado warnings removed for parts of northern Ontario

Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning for the rural municipalities of Wood River including Laflech, Woodrow and Melaval; Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress; Willow Bunch including St. Victor; Excel including Viceroy Ormiston and Verwood and; Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia.

Story continues below advertisement

The storm, which is heading east-southeast of Assiniboia, “is still capable of producing very large hail, strong wind and heavy rain this evening” says Environment Canada in a statement on its website.

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect in much of southern Saskatchewan.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

