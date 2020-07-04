Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask.

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down in southern Saskatchewan on Saturday.
The weather agency confirmed the tornado occurred at around 4:30 p.m. CST near Glenbain, Sask.
The assessment is preliminary and will be updated in the coming days the agency says.
Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning for the rural municipalities of Wood River including Laflech, Woodrow and Melaval; Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress; Willow Bunch including St. Victor; Excel including Viceroy Ormiston and Verwood and; Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia.
The storm, which is heading east-southeast of Assiniboia, “is still capable of producing very large hail, strong wind and heavy rain this evening” says Environment Canada in a statement on its website.
“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.”
Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect in much of southern Saskatchewan.
