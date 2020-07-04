Menu

2 new COVID-19 deaths at Vancouver long-term care home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 7:59 pm
Providence Health Care has reported two new COVID-19 deaths at the Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver.
The last long-term care home in the Vancouver Coastal Health region with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has reported two new deaths.

Providence Health Care posted an update Saturday stating that as of noon on Friday it had confirmed three new cases of the virus, along with two new deaths.

B.C. did not report any deaths in its Friday COVID-19 update, meaning the two fatalities will likely be confirmed in the province’s next briefing Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care told Global News the deaths bring the total number of fatalities at the facility to seven.

In total, 42 residents and 18 staff members at Holy Family have tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the province declared an outbreak at the Langley Lodge in the Fraser Health region — the province’s deadliest outbreak in a residential care home — over. That outbreak claimed 25 lives.

At least 127 of B.C.’s 177 COVID-19 deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities.

Just three residential care outbreaks remain active in the province: Holy Family Hospital and Tabor Home and the Maple Hill Long Term Care facility at Langley Memorial Hospital.

The Mission Memorial Hospital is also still working to contain an outbreak.

As of Friday, B.C. had recorded 2,947 cases of the virus.

