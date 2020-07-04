Siksika First Nation puts evening curfew into place to contain COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Siksika First Nation has put a curfew into place in an effort to contain a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the community.

On Friday evening, Chief Ouray Crowfoot made the announcement in a Facebook video after a meeting of council.

“Council has decided to institute a temporary curfew on the nation,” Crowfoot said.

The curfew begins at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. daily.

“Should you require to be out past this curfew, for work or other specific reasons, we can address these exceptions on an as-needed basis,” Crowfoot said.

On Saturday, the First Nation said there were 11 active cases in the community, one more than was reported Friday.

Health officials in the community said they are actively investigating 287 people, and 102 individuals or households are in isolation — two of which live outside of the Siksika Nation.

Crowfoot assured residents during his update that the band office will remain open, with sanitizing and other safety measures. While Crowfoot said that as many people who can should work at home on the nation, some may still be needed in-person.

He said that the council also met with Alberta Health Services, along with federal Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and provincial Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson.

“These meetings were primarily to address the shortcomings, the shortfalls in resources and funding in regards to this pandemic,” Crowfoot said.

Support is being provided to Nation members on and off reserve (unless they decline follow-up off reserve), including support for isolation, food, supplies and medical referral. Those with new or worsening symptoms of should continue to stay home, self-isolate and get tested. — Siksika Nation (@Siksika_Nation) July 4, 2020

“Siksika, we realize that this virus has disrupted our normal way of life. Tweet This

“The reasons we put these precautions in place is to help contain this virus and to return back to some kind of normalcy at Siksika,” Crowfoot said.

