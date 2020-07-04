Quebec reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities reported 102 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the first time the number of new cases has been above 100 in two weeks.

Six new deaths have also been added to the provincial death toll, which now stands at 5,566. Officials say three of the additional deaths occurred before June 26.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to drop, from 392 to 375 in the past 24 hours. The number of patients in intensive care dropped from 31 to 27 from Friday to Saturday.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 19 new coronavirus deaths, 89 new cases on Friday

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Montreal has 22 new confirmed cases, which brings the total number of people infected in the city to 27,400.

On Friday, Quebec public health officials urged people to continue practicing COVID-19 distancing measures and continue wearing masks despite the reopening of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the average age of people getting infected is increasingly lower, meaning more younger people are now catching the virus and spreading it by not respecting proper measures.

Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said Quebec’s potential second wave will be as big or as small as our efforts to maintain physical distancing.

–With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press

2:10 Coronavirus infecting more young Canadians Coronavirus infecting more young Canadians