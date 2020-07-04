Menu

Crime

Police investigating video showing dog mistreatment in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 11:40 am
Police say the fight started after two women in one vehicle confronted the two others in the second vehicle after allegedly being cut off in a drive-thru.
Police say the fight started after two women in one vehicle confronted the two others in the second vehicle after allegedly being cut off in a drive-thru. Source: imgur

A video circulating online that shows a dog being swung by its leash and used as a weapon during a roadside fight in Dartmouth is being investigated by police.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a report of a fight between four women in the 600 block of Windmill Road on July 1 at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the fight started after two women in one vehicle confronted two others in a second vehicle after allegedly being cut off in a drive-thru.

Police say when they arrived, those involved didn’t want to pursue charges.

“There were initial reports of a dog being involved but the extent was not clear at the time,” police said in the news release.

“Officers checked on two dogs in one vehicle while at the scene and they appeared to be in good health. The severity of actions against the dog were not known at the time.”

Police say they later became aware of the video circulating online showing a dog being swung by its neck during the fight.

“Halifax Regional Police are continuing to investigate the mistreatment of the dog,” police said. “The investigation is in the early stages and updates will be provided when they are available.”

Anyone with information on the altercation is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthAnimal CrueltyHRPFightWindmill Roadanimal mistreatmentDartmouth fight
