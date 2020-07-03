Cocaine, methamphetamine found inside Bathurst man’s home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old Bathurst, N.B., man is facing charges after cocaine and methamphetamine was allegedly found in his home on Monday.

The Bathurst Police Force says a search warrant was executed at a Bathurst home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police say during the search, investigators found substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine along with Canadian currency.

Denis Chiasson appeared in the Bathurst provincial court on Tuesday to face two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Chiasson remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.

