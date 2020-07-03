Menu

Crime

Cocaine, methamphetamine found inside Bathurst man’s home: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 3:17 pm
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on.
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A 45-year-old Bathurst, N.B., man is facing charges after cocaine and methamphetamine was allegedly found in his home on Monday.

The Bathurst Police Force says a search warrant was executed at a Bathurst home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police say during the search, investigators found substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine along with Canadian currency.

Denis Chiasson appeared in the Bathurst provincial court on Tuesday to face two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Chiasson remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.

