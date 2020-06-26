Menu

Crime

Two men arrested in shooting incident in west Saint John

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 3:30 pm
Saint John police .
Saint John police . File/ Global News

Two men face several weapons charges after a shooting incident on Saint John’s lower west side earlier this week.

The Saint John Police Force says they were called to the neighbourhood just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. They say two men were arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act. No one was injured.

As part of the investigation, police searched a home in uptown Saint John Thursday and seized evidence.

Two male suspects face weapons charges and remain in custody with a court appearance scheduled for the week of June 29.

Officers with the Emergency Tactical Team, Major Crime, Street Crime and Patrol Services were involved in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

