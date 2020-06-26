Two men arrested in shooting incident in west Saint John

Two men face several weapons charges after a shooting incident on Saint John’s lower west side earlier this week.
The Saint John Police Force says they were called to the neighbourhood just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. They say two men were arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Police believe the shooting was not a random act. No one was injured.
As part of the investigation, police searched a home in uptown Saint John Thursday and seized evidence.
Two male suspects face weapons charges and remain in custody with a court appearance scheduled for the week of June 29.
Officers with the Emergency Tactical Team, Major Crime, Street Crime and Patrol Services were involved in the investigation.
