Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: AGCO suspends Toronto nightclub’s liquor licence over alleged indoor party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2020 2:55 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto police lay charges after downtown nightclub opens illegally
WATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Police Service has laid charges after a nightclub on King Street West reopened illegally on Friday. It’s alleged Goldie nightclub allowed up to 150 patrons inside. As Morganne Campbell reports, police are urging anyone who visited the club to get tested for coronavirus. (June 30)

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it plans to revoke the liquor licence of a Toronto club accused of hosting a secret indoor party attended by more than 100 people.

The AGCO says it has suspended Goldie’s licence while it begins the revocation process.

It says the move is related to “serious violations related to public safety.”

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Toronto nightclub owner and manager to be charged after indoor venue reopened, police say

Earlier this week, police alleged that between 125 and 150 patrons were allowed to enter the club on June 26 for a party where no social distancing regulations were enforced.

Police said the owner, manager and corporation will be charged with failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators noted the establishment doesn’t have outdoor seating or a patio of any sort.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoagcoAlcohol and Gaming Commission of OntariogoldieGoldie nightclubGoldie liquor licenceGoldie nightclub TorontoGoldie Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers