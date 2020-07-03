Coronavirus: AGCO suspends Toronto nightclub’s liquor licence over alleged indoor party

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it plans to revoke the liquor licence of a Toronto club accused of hosting a secret indoor party attended by more than 100 people.

The AGCO says it has suspended Goldie’s licence while it begins the revocation process.

It says the move is related to “serious violations related to public safety.”

Earlier this week, police alleged that between 125 and 150 patrons were allowed to enter the club on June 26 for a party where no social distancing regulations were enforced.

Police said the owner, manager and corporation will be charged with failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Investigators noted the establishment doesn’t have outdoor seating or a patio of any sort.