Coronavirus: Toronto nightclub owner and manager to be charged after indoor venue reopened, police say

The owner and manager of a Toronto nightclub have been charged by police after the indoor venue allegedly reopened in contravention of provincial orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said officers were notified of service operating inside Goldie nightclub on King Street West, near Bathurst Street, Friday evening.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police said the venue doesn’t have an outdoor patio and people who went to the nightclub entered through the rear of the building.

“There were no social distancing measures enforced. It is estimated 125 [to] 150 people were observed inside,” the statement said.

Investigators said the nightclub’s owner, manager and the corporation were going to be charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Indoor gatherings at commercial venues such as nightclub are currently prohibited by the Ontario government.