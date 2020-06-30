Menu

Crime

Coronavirus: Toronto nightclub owner and manager to be charged after indoor venue reopened, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 9:32 pm
The Goldie nightclub in downtown Toronto.
The Goldie nightclub in downtown Toronto. Morganne Campbell / Global News

The owner and manager of a Toronto nightclub have been charged by police after the indoor venue allegedly reopened in contravention of provincial orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said officers were notified of service operating inside Goldie nightclub on King Street West, near Bathurst Street, Friday evening.

Read more: 157 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 35,068

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police said the venue doesn’t have an outdoor patio and people who went to the nightclub entered through the rear of the building.

“There were no social distancing measures enforced. It is estimated 125 [to] 150 people were observed inside,” the statement said.
Investigators said the nightclub’s owner, manager and the corporation were going to be charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Indoor gatherings at commercial venues such as nightclub are currently prohibited by the Ontario government.

