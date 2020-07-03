City taking COVID-19 precautions as Edmonton rec centres get set to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Four recreation centres are set to open on Monday after being closed in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, some services at Terwillegar, Commonwealth, Clareview and The Meadows Community Recreation Centres will be available again.

Fitness centres and gymnasiums, for badminton and pickle ball only, at those facilities will be available for use first. The pools at Clareview Community Recreation Centre, Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre and Jasper Place Fitness and Leisure Centre will reopen July 20.

As for the Kinsmen Sports Centre, the fitness centre and fieldhouse amenities will open on July 13. A partial reopening of its pools is currently scheduled for Aug. 4.

Edmontonians looking forward to taking advantage of these facilities will need to book a time online. This will allow the city to be sure the number of people in the building adheres to the Alberta Health guidelines for these types of facilities.

“We look forward to welcoming Edmontonians back into our facilities, but we are asking that everyone learns how the experience will be different and what they’ll need to consider,” Roger Jevne, branch manager of Community and Recreation Facilities said.

“We have put some modifications in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff.”

The city has also installed hand sanitizer at a number of locations throughout these facilities, will enhance cleaning procedures of public spaces and there will be signs to encourage physical distancing as well as one-way traffic flow.

Physical distancing measures are in place as the Clareview Community Recreation Centre prepares to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinesh Pratap/Global News

Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask when not engaging in intense physical activity. Masks are not allowed to be worn in the pools.

Reservations for times at the fitness centres are open as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Reservations for pools will open on July 13, the city said.

Indoor fitness classes are still not being offered at this time, so the city has developed new outdoor classes. Registration for those classes can be done on the city’s website.

