Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

Ontario retired nurse celebrates $150,000 lottery win

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 1:55 pm
Heather Packman-Sheehan wins top OLG prize
A retired nurse from Bailieboro claims Spin to win top prize of $150,000.00 . OLG

Heather Packman-Sheehan of Bailieboro, Ont., south of Peterborough, has won $150,000 with the Bigger Spin Instant Game.

According to the OLG, the retired nurse won an in-store spin on her ticket while stopping in at a convenience store at the end of what she says was a demanding day.

“I was gobsmacked,” said Packman-Sheehan while picking up her cheque at the OLG Centre in Toronto.

“My eyes were wide, and I couldn’t stop staring at the screen while we waited for the call from OLG.”

The retired nurse plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and pay off her mortgage.

“This feels wonderful. I’m going to enjoy my retirement so much more,” she said.

The Bigger Spin Instant Game is a $10 game, which combines a scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel. $150,000 is the maximum prize for the game.

