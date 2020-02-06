Peterborough woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman says it’s her first big win after scratching off a $100,000 winning ticket.

According to the OLG, Cindy Hobbins, 59, won the top prize on the Instant Wild Cards. Each ticket is $5. Hobbins purchased her winning ticket at Circle K on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough.

“This is my first big win,” said Hobbins while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “I don’t think it has sunk in yet!”

She checked her ticket while at home using the OLG lottery app.

“I was in disbelief,” she said. “I had to check it numerous times to believe it.”

She plans to use her winnings to travel, save for retirement and share with family.

