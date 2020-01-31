Menu

Peterborough retiree spins her way to $100,000 win: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:44 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 3:16 pm
Dorothy McAdam of Peterborough won $100,000 in the OLG's Big Win Spin Instant game.
A Peterborough retiree is celebrating a $100,000 win thanks to a winning spin in a lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Dorothy McAdam, a 75-year-old retired widow, played the $5 Big Spin Instant Game and claimed the $100,000 instant prize.

READ MORE: OLG makes 3rd-quarter payment of $780K in casino revenue to Peterborough; $106K to Cavan Monaghan

Her winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Highway 7 East in Peterborough.

“It was a shock,” stated McAdam while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

“I was in disbelief. I couldn’t wait to call my sisters and share the good news.”

McAdam plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and purchase new glasses and boots.

“I look forward to celebrating over dinner with all my sisters,” she said. “This is amazing and still feels unreal.”

The Big Spin Instant game has three ways to win: instant win; an extra spin at a lottery terminal or a Big Spin at the OLG lottery centre.

OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos
