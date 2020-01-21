Menu

Economy

OLG makes 3rd-quarter payment of $780K in casino revenue to Peterborough; $106K to Cavan Monaghan

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 2:36 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 2:40 pm
A look inside the Shorelines Casino Peterborough.
A look inside the Shorelines Casino Peterborough. Dan Nyznik//CHEX News

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation issued a third-quarter payment of non-tax gaming revenue totalling $780,031 to the City of Peterborough this week.

The payment, which includes revenue from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, is for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

According to the OLG, since the casino opened in October 2018, the city has received more than $3.9 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“Host communities support important community programs and services and strengthen their local infrastructure with these gaming revenues,” stated Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith.

“OLG’s significant annual proceeds are invested in key government priorities across the province to the benefit of all Ontarians.”

In addition, the OLG presented a third-quarter payment of $106,328 to the nearby Township of Cavan Monaghan for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs. In 2019, the third-quarter payment was of $89,963.

Since November 1999, the township has received more than $60 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

Payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

The OLG says it provides the Ontario government with its largest source of non-tax revenue from Government Business Enterprises. In 2018-2019, this amounted to $2.47 billion.

