Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Belleville man charged with possession of child pornography

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 10:06 am
Belleville police have charged a 21-year-old man with child pornography possession.
Belleville police have charged a 21-year-old man with child pornography possession. Belleville police/Twitter

A 21-year-old man in Belleville, Ont., has been charged with possession of child pornography.

On June 23, police say members of the internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at an address in the city’s east end.

Read more: 5 arrested across Ontario in separate child pornography investigations — OPP

According to police, Cody Foster, a 21-year-old resident of Belleville, was charged with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography following the search warrant and investigation.

Trending Stories

Foster has since been released on an undertaking with conditions.

A court date is set for August.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville policechild pornography chargesPossession of Child PornographyBelleville CrimeBelleville Police Serviceaccessing child pornographyBelleville manCody FosterEast end Belleville
Flyers
More weekly flyers