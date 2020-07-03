Belleville man charged with possession of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man in Belleville, Ont., has been charged with possession of child pornography.

On June 23, police say members of the internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at an address in the city’s east end.

According to police, Cody Foster, a 21-year-old resident of Belleville, was charged with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography following the search warrant and investigation.

Foster has since been released on an undertaking with conditions.

A court date is set for August.

