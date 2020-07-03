Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Nestle selling Pure Life bottled water business to Ontario company

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nestle bottled water is shown in Toronto, Monday, Oct.17, 2016.
Nestle bottled water is shown in Toronto, Monday, Oct.17, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Nestle Canada Inc. says it is selling its Pure Life bottled water business to Ice River Springs as Ontario prepares to give its municipalities veto power over new water bottling permits.

The sale for an undisclosed price is expected to close in the third quarter and is contingent on regulator approval. The sale includes two factories located in Puslinch, Ont., and Hope, B.C., along with a well in Erin, Ont.

Read more: Ontario government proposes new water bottling policies, more municipal power

Company president Jeff Hamilton says it began to explore the sale of its water business in late 2019 after deciding to focus on its international brands of San Pellegrino, Perrier and Acqua Panna.

Ice River, a Canadian family-owned bottled water producer, says the acquisition fulfils its ambition to expand beyond its private label business for retailers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rally against Nestle and water bottlers in Wellington County

Ice River Springs runs a plastics recycling operation, BMP Recycling, that takes bottles and plastic food packaging collected by municipalities and produces food grade recycled PET plastic.

Canada’s most populous province recently announced new rules for taking groundwater, three years after the former Liberal government enacted a moratorium on new and expanded permits to take water for bottling.

Small Ontario community gets outbid for vital fresh water supply
Small Ontario community gets outbid for vital fresh water supply
© 2020 The Canadian Press
GuelphNestleBottled WaterPuslinchHope BCNestlé CanadaOntario bottled waterBC bottled waterIce River SpringsIce River Springs Pure lifeNestle Canada purelife saleNestle Canada sells purelifeNestle Ice River Springs Pure Life
Flyers
More weekly flyers