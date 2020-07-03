Military reservist in armed Rideau Hall incident in court, charges expected

Send this page to someone via email

An armed suspect who gained access to the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa is in court Friday, and charges are expected to be laid later in the day.

The suspect’s arrest came Thursday after a lone man drove his pickup truck through the gate of Rideau Hall around 6:30 a.m. that day, RCMP said. The suspect had several weapons on him, RCMP said. His vehicle was “disabled on impact,” and he then walked to a greenhouse structure with a rifle where he was “rapidly contained” by officers who were on patrol in the area, RCMP said.

He was arrested without incident shortly before 8:30 a.m. and brought into police custody for questions, RCMP said.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said a bail hearing has been scheduled for Friday morning, and the accused will face multiple charges. RCMP said they will release more information, such as the suspect’s name, when official charges are laid.

Timeline of the incident

Duheme laid out a timeline of the event that spanned from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

After the suspect drove his truck through the gate, he proceeded to the “rose garden” on Rideau Hall ground and hid there for several minutes, Duheme said.

He said around 6:43 a.m. RCMP officer sposted the suspect on the ground and minutes later had “engaged in a discussion” with im.

At 6:53 a.m. the suspect reponded.

Suspect recently lost job, sources say

According to sources, the suspect had recently lost his job and expressed frustration about government payouts amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said Ottawa wasn’t doing enough, according to sources.

Sources also say the man had multiple firearms — one rifle and two shotguns — and that he told police he did not want to hurt them or anyone there.

One source said the man indicated he wanted to speak to the prime minister and send him a message.

Rideau Hall is the official residence of Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also lives at the nearby Rideau Cottage located on the park grounds.

Neither Payette nor Trudeau were home at the time of the incident.

RCMP said there were no reported injuries.

