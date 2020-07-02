Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lake Country, B.C., man facing possible charges in alleged hit and run, say RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 6:26 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the driver fled the scene of an alleged hit and run early Thursday, but was followed by a witness who notified police.
Kelowna RCMP say the driver fled the scene of an alleged hit and run early Thursday, but was followed by a witness who notified police. kali9 / iStock

A Lake Country driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian in Kelowna early Thursday could be facing court charges, say RCMP.

According to police, the incident happened along Benvoulin Road, near Springfield Road, just before 3 a.m., and involved a red Ford pickup truck hitting a pedestrian.

Related News

Kelowna RCMP say the driver fled the scene but was followed by a witness who notified police.

Read more: Boat on Okanagan Lake impounded, driver facing charges

Police say an officer located the truck near a residence on Terai Court, and that the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption.

“The breath demand was read and the man was taken back to the detachment for a breath test,” police said. “He provided two breath samples, both of which exceeded the legal limit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old Lake Country man, was released from custody for a future court date, and that the truck was impounded.

27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again
27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again

Police say the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man from Kelowna, was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the complainant in this matter,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This person was able to safely follow the suspect vehicle and provide invaluable and timely information to our officers, which led to an arrest.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit
Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganHit and Runlake countryKelowna RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers