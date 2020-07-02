Lake Country, B.C., man facing possible charges in alleged hit and run, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Lake Country driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian in Kelowna early Thursday could be facing court charges, say RCMP.

According to police, the incident happened along Benvoulin Road, near Springfield Road, just before 3 a.m., and involved a red Ford pickup truck hitting a pedestrian.

Kelowna RCMP say the driver fled the scene but was followed by a witness who notified police.

Police say an officer located the truck near a residence on Terai Court, and that the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption.

“The breath demand was read and the man was taken back to the detachment for a breath test,” police said. “He provided two breath samples, both of which exceeded the legal limit.”

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old Lake Country man, was released from custody for a future court date, and that the truck was impounded.

Police say the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man from Kelowna, was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the complainant in this matter,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This person was able to safely follow the suspect vehicle and provide invaluable and timely information to our officers, which led to an arrest.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

