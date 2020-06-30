Boat on Okanagan Lake impounded, driver facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

A boater on Okanagan Lake is facing charges of impaired operation of a vessel after police took him off the water and had his boat impounded.

According to RCMP, police received a number of complaints from lake users Monday evening.

Witnesses reported a man operating his boat in a reckless and dangerous manner.

The boat operator allegedly nearly struck another boat and kayaker, according to what witnesses told police.

It was just before 6 p.m. when the boat left the marina on Water Street.

Police said the Kelowna Fire Department launched their boat to transport West Kelowna RCMP to the boat in question, which was located near Kin Beach.

According to police, the male boater was transported off the water and to the detachment for a breath test after RCMP officers said they detected signs of impairment.

The Kelowna man, 46, provided two breath samples , both of which according to police, recorded more than the legal limit.

His boat was impounded.

“The RCMP would like to remind the public that drinking and driving, whether on land or water, is illegal and punishable under the Criminal Code,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Police urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers both on and off the water.”

The man faces potential charges of impaired operation of a vessel.

He was released from custody for a future court date.