Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London woman charged with impaired driving after driving off cliff: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 1:24 pm
A 51-year-old London woman has been charged with impaired driving.
A 51-year-old London woman has been charged with impaired driving. Don Mitchell / Global News

A London woman has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police say she drove her car off a cliff.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single-motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that went over the cliff at the end of Cameron Street near Tuyll Street in Bluewater, Ont.

OPP say when officers arrived on scene, they saw that the sports utility vehicle had driven through a barrier at the cliff’s edge, going over the cliff and landing on the beach below

Police say the driver was “fortunate to have escaped injury following a crash.”

Trending Stories

After speaking with the driver, OPP say the investigating officer noted that the driver displayed several signs of impairment.

Read more: Strathroy-Caradoc police requesting public’s help to find man last seen June 23

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was arrested and taken to the Huron OPP detachment, where two breath tests were performed and analyzed by an intoxilyzer technician. Both samples were above the legal limit.

A 51-year-old London woman has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

Her licence has been suspended for an automatic 90 days and her vehicle has been towed and impounded.

She has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceDrunk driverhuron oppIntoxicationcliff
Flyers
More weekly flyers