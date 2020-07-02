Canada adds 302 coronavirus cases on Thursday as Nunavut reports presumptive case

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll rose by more than two dozen on Thursday, while 302 new cases were diagnosed across the country.

Though the number of cases and deaths is declining, Thursday’s data brings the national death toll to 8,642. More than 104,000 people have tested positive for the virus, and though more than 63,000 have recovered.

The number of tests administered across the country stood at over 2.9 million, with Ontario leading the country in overall tests completed.

Read more: Roll out of coronavirus contact tracing app delayed in Ontario

Ontario added the highest number of cases on Thursday at 153, plus an additional 149 cases from Wednesday that were not previously announced due to the Canada Day holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight people have died since figures were last released, for a total of 2,680. The province also announced the rollout of its coronavirus contact tracing app would be delayed though no new launch date was provided.

Quebec, the hardest-hit province in the country, added 69 new cases for a total of 55,593. An additional 14 deaths were announced, bringing the province’s total to 5,541.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta, which was also reporting a two-day total, added one death along with 94 cases.

An additional three deaths occurred in B.C. since the province’s last update on Tuesday. The province has also added 24 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 that were not previously announced due to the holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan added 10 cases, four of which were from July 1, along with one additional fatality. Fourteen people have died due to the coronavirus in that province.

2:11 Coronavirus: Atlantic bubble ‘great first step’ for movement of residents, economic opportunities, McNeil says Coronavirus: Atlantic bubble ‘great first step’ for movement of residents, economic opportunities, McNeil says

Nova Scotia, which is poised to enter a travel “bubble” with the other Atlantic provinces on Friday, counted one new case.

Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and P.E.I, along with Yukon and the Northwest Territories, added no additional cases on Thursday.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports single new coronavirus case related to travel for 3rd straight day

Nunavut, which remains the only province or territory where the virus has not been formally diagnosed, announced its first presumptive case of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Nunavut’s chief public health officer said in a statement that an individual at the Mary River Mine, who had travelled to the territory for work, is in isolation and “doing well.”

A case announced in the territory in April was later determined to be a false positive.

Meanwhile, the U.S. added more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Around the world, 10.9 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 520,000 have succumbed to COVID-19, according to a tally kept by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

— With files from Global News and the Canadian Press