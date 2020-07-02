Edmonton-raised Alphonso Davies named to Kicker magazine’s Bundesliga team of the year

Canadian Alphonso Davies has made Kicker magazine’s Bundesliga team of the season.
The German sports magazine, founded in 1920, focuses mainly on soccer.
The 19-year-old fullback from Edmonton joined Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski on the all-star squad.
It’s another honour in a breakthrough season for Davies, who was previously named Bundesliga rookie of the year by the German Football League (DFL).
Bayern, which won the German title for the eighth-straight year, faces Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final Saturday in Berlin.
