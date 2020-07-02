Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton-raised Alphonso Davies named to Kicker magazine’s Bundesliga team of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2020 5:26 pm
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Almamy Toure during the German soccer cup semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. .
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Almamy Toure during the German soccer cup semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kai Pfaffenbach - POOL

Canadian Alphonso Davies has made Kicker magazine’s Bundesliga team of the season.

The German sports magazine, founded in 1920, focuses mainly on soccer.

The 19-year-old fullback from Edmonton joined Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski on the all-star squad.

It’s another honour in a breakthrough season for Davies, who was previously named Bundesliga rookie of the year by the German Football League (DFL).

READ MORE: Edmonton-raised soccer star Alphonso Davies voted Bundesliga rookie of the year 

Trending Stories

Bayern, which won the German title for the eighth-straight year, faces Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final Saturday in Berlin.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Alphonso Davies.

Interview with Edmonton-raised soccer star Alphonso Davies
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsSportsSoccerAlphonso DaviesEdmonton soccerBayern MunichBundesligaFC BayernCanadian soccer playersBundesliga soccerKicker magazine
Flyers
More weekly flyers