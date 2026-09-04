Bombers, Riders fans clash over ‘Regina-style’ pizza in Labour Day Classic trash talk

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Annual trash talk between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, among the teams and their fandoms, is building ahead of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic.

This year, it’s all about the pizza.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Bombers reiterated its three-year-old statement that, “honestly, Regina-style pizza is terrible.”

After three years “reflecting” on the various “not kind” responses the team received from Riders fans, it said its opinion remains unchanged.

“It’s still terrible. Honestly, it’s worse than we ever thought. It’s like someone took a three-week old lasagna and slapped it on a piece of dough. It’s awful, and our opinion will never change,” the team posted.

Regina-style pizza is characterized by its square slices and gratuitous servings of toppings, including vegetables and meat, that are covered by cheese and are served atop a thick layer of crust.

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Marina Rubina, a Regina resident, Riders fan and content creator, said when she saw the Blue Bombers’ post, she was angry and shocked. She took the trash talk as an opportunity to post a video showing what she thought was worth showcasing in Winnipeg.

In it, after extensively researching for 14 minutes, she concluded she “still couldn’t find a reason to go” to the Manitoban city. Upon that realization, she helped herself to a slice of pizza.

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“You can come to Regina just to try the pizza. (Then,) it’s already worth it to make the trip,” she said, adding she loves the city’s pizza pie.

More than 570 kilometres west of Regina, in Winnipeg, Cassie Liebrecht, a lifelong Bombers fan, told Global News she found the Blue Bombers’ pizza post “hilarious.”

“I loved seeing that. There’s always such good humour attached to it, and I love seeing the rivalries. I love amping up the rivalries especially before big games like this. It just adds to the excitement,” Liebrecht said.

She said she had never heard of Regina-style pizza before the Bombers’ post, but Liebrecht is now following the topic ahead of Sunday’s game, which she will be watching from her cabin.

Scott Charney has supported the Blue since he was a child. He said he is also a fan of any, and all, pizza – including Regina-style.

“I’m a pizza guy so I like all pizza. I’m going to eat it regardless,” Charney said.

The Labour Day Classic is set to kick off at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time.

The Roughriders are currently second in the CFL’s West Division, with a 7-4 record. Winnipeg is trailing with its 6-5 record, but the team is coming off a huge win against the league-leading Montreal Alouettes.

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