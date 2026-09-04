Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers, Riders fans clash over ‘Regina-style’ pizza in Labour Day Classic trash talk

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 4, 2026 6:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Bombers take aim at Regina style pizza'
Bombers take aim at Regina style pizza
With back to back rivalry games between the riders and bombers, pre game trash talking has already begun.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Annual trash talk between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, among the teams and their fandoms, is building ahead of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic.

This year, it’s all about the pizza.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Bombers reiterated its three-year-old statement that, “honestly, Regina-style pizza is terrible.”

After three years “reflecting” on the various “not kind” responses the team received from Riders fans, it said its opinion remains unchanged.

“It’s still terrible. Honestly, it’s worse than we ever thought. It’s like someone took a three-week old lasagna and slapped it on a piece of dough. It’s awful, and our opinion will never change,” the team posted.

Regina-style pizza is characterized by its square slices and gratuitous servings of toppings, including vegetables and meat, that are covered by cheese and are served atop a thick layer of crust.

Story continues below advertisement
  • A Regina-style pizza has layers of meat, cheese and other toppings.

 

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Marina Rubina, a Regina resident, Riders fan and content creator, said when she saw the Blue Bombers’ post, she was angry and shocked. She took the trash talk as an opportunity to post a video showing what she thought was worth showcasing in Winnipeg.

In it, after extensively researching for 14 minutes, she concluded she “still couldn’t find a reason to go” to the Manitoban city. Upon that realization, she helped herself to a slice of pizza.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can come to Regina just to try the pizza. (Then,) it’s already worth it to make the trip,” she said, adding she loves the city’s pizza pie.

More than 570 kilometres west of Regina, in Winnipeg, Cassie Liebrecht, a lifelong Bombers fan, told Global News she found the Blue Bombers’ pizza post “hilarious.”

“I loved seeing that. There’s always such good humour attached to it, and I love seeing the rivalries. I love amping up the rivalries especially before big games like this. It just adds to the excitement,” Liebrecht said.

She said she had never heard of Regina-style pizza before the Bombers’ post, but Liebrecht is now following the topic ahead of Sunday’s game, which she will be watching from her cabin.

Scott Charney has supported the Blue since he was a child. He said he is also a fan of any, and all, pizza – including Regina-style.

“I’m a pizza guy so I like all pizza. I’m going to eat it regardless,” Charney said.

The Labour Day Classic is set to kick off at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time.

The Roughriders are currently second in the CFL’s West Division, with a 7-4 record. Winnipeg is trailing with its 6-5 record, but the team is coming off a huge win against the league-leading Montreal Alouettes.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: Labour Day Classic'
DT on the Bombers: Labour Day Classic

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices