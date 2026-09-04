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Sports

Maple Leafs sign forward Brendan Brisson

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 9:16 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract, the NHL club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old from Los Angeles had an assist in three games with the New York Rangers last season.

He had 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

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Brisson has two goals and seven assists over 27 career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Rangers.

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He has 145 points (66 goals, 79 assists) in 244 career AHL contests with the Henderson Silver Knights and Hartford.

Brisson was originally selected by Vegas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He represented the United States at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, scoring two goals in four games. He also helped the Americans win gold at the 2021 world junior championship with two goals in seven games.

Brisson is the son of NHL agent Pat Brisson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

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