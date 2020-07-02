B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

In the last official update on Tuesday, B.C. had reported 2,916 cases of COVID-19 and 174 deaths.

Of the remaining 152 active cases, 18 patients were in hospital — four of whom were in intensive care.

