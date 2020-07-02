Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 5:35 pm
A poster on a Vancouver street asks residents to stay home and maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
A poster on a Vancouver street asks residents to stay home and maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website and on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

Read more: Coronavirus: Airline passengers on 3 flights to YVR should monitor for symptoms

In the last official update on Tuesday, B.C. had reported 2,916 cases of COVID-19 and 174 deaths.

Of the remaining 152 active cases, 18 patients were in hospital — four of whom were in intensive care.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusAdrian DixBonnie Henry
