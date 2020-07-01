Coronavirus: Airline passengers on 3 flights to YVR should monitor for symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is advising airline passengers of possible exposure to COVID-19 on another three recent flights to Vancouver.

The first is Air Canada flight 217 from Saskatoon to Vancouver (YVR) on June 16.

The second is also an Air Canada flight, number 557 from Los Angeles to YVR, on June 18.

And most recently, Flair Airlines flight 8102 from Saskatoon to YVR on June 21.

The BCCDC says as of March 27, B.C. no longer directly contacts passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

All passengers who flew on those flights are being asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

As of March 25, it is mandatory under the Quarantine Act that anyone arriving in B.C. from outside of Canada is required to stay home for 14 days upon their arrival.