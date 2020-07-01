Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Airline passengers on 3 flights to YVR should monitor for symptoms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 8:04 pm
An airline employee is seen at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Friday, March 13, 2020.
An airline employee is seen at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is advising airline passengers of possible exposure to COVID-19 on another three recent flights to Vancouver.

The first is Air Canada flight 217 from Saskatoon to Vancouver (YVR) on June 16.

The second is also an Air Canada flight, number 557 from Los Angeles to YVR, on June 18.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

And most recently, Flair Airlines flight 8102 from Saskatoon to YVR on June 21.

Trending Stories

Read more: Travel will never be the same, thanks to COVID-19

The BCCDC says as of March 27, B.C. no longer directly contacts passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

Story continues below advertisement

All passengers who flew on those flights are being asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

As of March 25, it is mandatory under the Quarantine Act that anyone arriving in B.C. from outside of Canada is required to stay home for 14 days upon their arrival.

Read more: Coronavirus: More infected passengers reported on flights involving B.C. airports

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCOVIDAir CanadaCoronavirus BCSaskatoonYVRcoronavirus exposureAir Canada COVID exposure
Flyers
More weekly flyers