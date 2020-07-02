Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP charge man with assault and breach of probation

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 4:31 pm
RCMP responded to a call about an injured man in Millbrook, June 29.
RCMP responded to a call about an injured man in Millbrook, June 29. File / Global News

Millbrook RCMP have charged a man with aggravated assault.

Police responded to a call on June 29 that a man was injured and required assistance.

The attending police officer found a man who had been injured by another man in a physical altercation, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Halifax man facing charges after fleeing police, climbing tree: RCMP

The release says an investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Aaron Joseph Cope of Millbrook First Nation.

He was held in custody and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of breach of probation.

Cope appeared in Truro court and was remanded, but was set to reappear Thursday.

