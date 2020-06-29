Halifax man facing charges after fleeing police, climbing tree: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday, just after midnight, a Halifax RCMP officer attempted to pull over a pick-up truck for a burnt out headlight in Beaver Bank, N.S.

But according to a news release, the truck did not stop and instead turned into a driveway. The driver then fled, on foot, into the woods with the truck still running.

Police say drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Halifax Regional Police K9 unit searched for the suspect but an off-duty officer, who learned about the incident, saw the suspect running and chased him.

The suspect ran up a tree, according to police, and was arrested once he was back on the ground.

He was later identified to be a 26-year-old man from Middle Sackville.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in Dartmouth court at a later date.

The man has been charged with flight from police, possession of a controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and obstruction.