Edmundston, N.B., police officer who shot Chantel Moore now back at work

The Edmundston, N.B., police officer who shot and killed Chantel Moore is back on the job.

In a statement to Global News, the Edmundston Police Department confirmed that the officer, whose identity has not been released, has returned to work on “administrative duties.”

The officer was previously on paid leave after the shooting on June 4.

Chantel Moore, 26, was shot and killed by police after officers carried out a wellness check at her residence in Edmundston, N.B., located approximately 275 kilometres north of Fredericton.

Moore, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, had only recently moved from Port Alberni, B.C.

Edmundston police said that the officer conducting the wellness check was charged by Moore, who was holding a knife, as soon as the door to her apartment opened.

Members of Moore’s family have said they doubt the police version of events as Moore was a petite woman who they say was not violent.

Moore leaves behind a young daughter.

Her death, as well as the shooting of Rodney Levi, 48, by RCMP officers near Metepenagiag First Nation, has sparked calls in the province and across the country for a closer examination of the relationship between police and Indigenous communities as well as whether police should be conducting wellness checks.

The province has confirmed they will hold a coroner’s inquest into Moore’s death.

Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is leading the investigations into Moore and Levi’s deaths.

The independent police watchdog is responsible for investigating all cases where a person — other than a serving police officer — dies or is injured by a firearm used by an on-duty officer.

The organization has said that it will not comment on the investigations until they are complete.

— With files from Global News’ Srushti Gangdev and Cami Kepke and The Canadian Press