Canada

Atlantic Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions for regional travel bubble

By Digital The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2020 2:01 pm
Nova Scotians react to news of the Atlantic bubble
The Atlantic bubble is welcome news to residents, but business owners who cater to tourists are also excited by the prospect of more visitors. Alicia Draus has more.

Atlantic Canadian provinces will lift travel restrictions within the region starting Friday, with some identification from visitors required.

Adults travelling to Nova Scotia must show proof of residency in one of the four provinces in order to enter without having to isolate for 14 days.

READ MORE: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

Prince Edward Island is asking visitors to fill out a form with details including proof of residence, health declarations and planned arrival and departure dates for each person.

COVID-19 cases in the region have dwindled in recent weeks, and the four provinces agreed to waive isolation requirements among their neighbours to boost their economies.

Trending Stories

Marine Atlantic, a Crown corporation running ferry services between Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia, says 3,000 reservations were booked in the first six days after the Atlantic bubble was announced.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement says the spike “exhausted” capacity for the next few weeks and the company will be increasing passenger limits incrementally, with face coverings required during crossings.

Atlantic bubble set to help families reunite
Atlantic bubble set to help families reunite

Some residents fearful the virus will rebound have criticized the bubble, with an online petition generating nearly 15,000 signatures asking Newfoundland and Labrador to keep its borders closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickCanadaNewfoundland and LabradorAtlantic CanadaPrince Edward IslandPEICOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 New BrunswickCoronavirus Nova Scotiacoronavirus New Brunswickatlantic bubbleAtlantic Canada Travel Bubble
