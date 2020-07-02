Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Alberta health officials to update province’s coronavirus situation Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 2, 2020 1:18 pm
Alberta COVID-19 update: Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the province's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, including new outbreaks at several Edmonton restaurants.

Albertans can expect to be updated on the province’s coronavirus situation and response Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update at 3:30 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 4 Edmonton restaurants

The chief medical officer of health’s news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

An update wasn’t provided on Wednesday due to the Canada Day holiday.

How does Alberta keep track of recovered COVID-19 cases?
How does Alberta keep track of recovered COVID-19 cases?

On Tuesday, there were 41 new confirmed cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Alberta to 8,108.

As of Tuesday, 7,407 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19 and there were 547 active cases.

Alberta’s death toll stands at 154.

Read more: Coronavirus — Alberta increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200

Alberta is continuing with its aggressive testing strategy with more than 449,000 Albertans having been tested.

On Tuesday, the province announced outbreaks linked to four Edmonton restaurants. The province also increased the limit for some outdoor activities to 200 people.

Dr. Hinshaw explains criteria for increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200
Dr. Hinshaw explains criteria for increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

