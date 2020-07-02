Alberta health officials to update province’s coronavirus situation Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can expect to be updated on the province’s coronavirus situation and response Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update at 3:30 p.m.

The chief medical officer of health’s news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

An update wasn’t provided on Wednesday due to the Canada Day holiday.

On Tuesday, there were 41 new confirmed cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Alberta to 8,108.

As of Tuesday, 7,407 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19 and there were 547 active cases.

Alberta’s death toll stands at 154.

Alberta is continuing with its aggressive testing strategy with more than 449,000 Albertans having been tested.

On Tuesday, the province announced outbreaks linked to four Edmonton restaurants. The province also increased the limit for some outdoor activities to 200 people.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

