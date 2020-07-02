Calgary police investigating potential shooting at northeast Holiday Inn

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound appeared in the lobby of a northeast hotel on Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to Holiday Inn at 1250 McKinnon Dr. N.E. just after 5 a.m.

It’s unknown whether the victim was shot while inside the hotel or entered the building after being shot to get help for his injuries.

Police said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and EMS said he was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Police secured the building and told guests to stay in their rooms while officers investigated.

By 7 a.m., police said the hotel had been searched and it was determined there was no active shooter. Guests were then allowed to leave their rooms.

Investigators are focusing their investigation at the hotel to one room in particular, according to police.

As of Thursday morning, no suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

