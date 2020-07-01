Coronavirus outbreak on Windsor Essex farm prompts isolation order, work stoppage

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WINDSOR — Health officials in the Windsor-Essex region say they’ve ordered a work stoppage at a farm experiencing a large outbreak of COVID-19.

The local public health unit says 191 cases of the virus were recorded at the farm over the weekend.

Read more: London health officials in Windsor as region deals with large coronavirus outbreak

Chief medical officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a mandatory order for the farm to ensure employees are isolated and stop working as a result of the outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ahmed said targetted testing efforts are continuing at farms in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The Windsor-Essex region also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with seven of them occurring in the agri-farm sector.

Ontario did not report provincewide COVID-19 numbers on Canada Day, but will resume its daily report on Thursday.