Health

Coronavirus outbreak on Windsor Essex farm prompts isolation order, work stoppage

By Staff The Canadian Press
WINDSOR — Health officials in the Windsor-Essex region say they’ve ordered a work stoppage at a farm experiencing a large outbreak of COVID-19.

The local public health unit says 191 cases of the virus were recorded at the farm over the weekend.

Chief medical officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a mandatory order for the farm to ensure employees are isolated and stop working as a result of the outbreak.

Ahmed said targetted testing efforts are continuing at farms in the area.

The Windsor-Essex region also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with seven of them occurring in the agri-farm sector.

Ontario did not report provincewide COVID-19 numbers on Canada Day, but will resume its daily report on Thursday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
