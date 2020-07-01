Menu

Crime

Victoria police say random attack on bus being investigated as potential hate crime

By Amy Judd The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2020 5:10 pm
Do you recognize this man? Victoria police are hoping someone recognizes him.
Do you recognize this man? Victoria police are hoping someone recognizes him. Victoria Police Department handout

Police in Victoria, B.C., are looking for a suspect in a random attack on a young Black man on a B.C. Transit bus.

Police say it happened June 19 and is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Patrol officers were flagged down by two men in the 1100-block of Johnson Street just after 4 p.m.

Police say one of the men told officers he had just been hit by someone he did not know.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he did not require medical attention.

Following the report, officers learned that the attack was captured on video onboard the bus. In the video, the victim is seen entering the bus and moving towards a seat. The suspect stands and strikes the victim without warning, police say. Those nearby on the bus intervene and the suspect is pushed off the bus.

Read more: Anti-Asian hate crimes: 29 cases in Vancouver so far this year, compared to 4 last year

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 40 to 50 years old with a medium to heavy build. He has blond hair and was wearing sunglasses, a black hat with a logo on it, a blue shirt with a logo on it, tan shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

Do you recognize this man? Victoria police are hoping someone recognizes him.
Do you recognize this man? Victoria police are hoping someone recognizes him.

Police have not released the video at this time.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, they are asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, and select option 1 for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
