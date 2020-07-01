Menu

World

Trump says he still believes coronavirus will ‘sort of just disappear’

By BILL BARROW, KEVIN VINEYS and ANGELIKI KASTANIS The Associated Press
Posted July 1, 2020 3:59 pm
Despite a recent surge in novel coronavirus cases, United States President Donald Trump said he still believes the virus will “just sort of disappear” at some point.

“I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope,” he said during an interview on Fox Business on Wednesday.

When asked if he still believed that, Trump replied: “I do. Sure. At some point, and I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

The U.S. is currently the epicentre of the virus, with more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and 127,681 deaths.

More to come. 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
