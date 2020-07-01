Trump says he still believes coronavirus will ‘sort of just disappear’

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a recent surge in novel coronavirus cases, United States President Donald Trump said he still believes the virus will “just sort of disappear” at some point.

“I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope,” he said during an interview on Fox Business on Wednesday.

Trump ludicrously claimed to Fox Business just now that "I think we're gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." (The virus will not disappear on its own.) pic.twitter.com/ZkLtjKUEDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2020

When asked if he still believed that, Trump replied: “I do. Sure. At some point, and I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

The U.S. is currently the epicentre of the virus, with more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and 127,681 deaths.

