Person stabbed multiple times in Winnipeg hotel fight, crime spree

Winnipeg police say on Tuesday shortly after midnight, a number of people were involved in an altercation in a hotel in the 800 block of Main Street, the first of several incidents.

Police say during the incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, and a 27-year-old woman received defensive cuts to her hands.

The man was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The woman was treated and released.

Shortly after the fight at around 1 a.m., police say a convenience store in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue was robbed by four male suspects, one brandishing a hammer and a knife.

A couple hours later at 3:30 a.m., four suspects went to a convenience store in the 600 block of McPhillips Street.

The group was denied entry but one of the people in the group smashed the front window of the store with a hammer and stole various items from behind the counter.

Police say they were able to track the suspects with the assistance of a K9 unit, and four males were arrested.

Police believe all of the suspects are linked to the string of incidents.

A 29-year-old man is now facing charges of two counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, and other related charges.

A 17-year-old male was charged with two counts of robbery and possession of meth.

A 16-year-old male is facing two counts of robbery while a 15-year-old was charged with robbery.

The three minors were released on undertakings while the adult is in custody.