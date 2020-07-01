1 dead after jet ski incident in Cape Breton on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a fatal jet ski incident in South Lake Ainslie, N.S., on Canada Day, RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties along with EHS were called to a campground on the shore of Lake Ainslie for reports of an overturned personal watercraft at 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., was located unresponsive in the water less than 100 metres from the shore.

The man was wearing a life jacket and was brought back by people from the campground in a paddleboat and another watercraft.

He was attended to by EHS and pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP investigating series of suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick

The man was alone at the time of the incident and police say foul play is not suspected.

Their investigation is ongoing.