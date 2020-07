Send this page to someone via email

Durham police say a teen has died and two others are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a call about a crash on Webb Road, east of York Durham Townline at around 11:15 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what circumstances led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

One dead, two seriously injured, all in their late teens, in a single-vehicle collision on Webb Road east of York Durham Townline. Occurred at approx. 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night and our investigation continues. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 1, 2020

